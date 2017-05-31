Country stars to pay tribute to Gregg Allman on CMT Music Awards next week

Credit: Danny ClinchThis year’s CMT Music Awards ceremony will feature a musical salute to Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman, who died this past Saturday from complications from liver cancer at age 69. Taking part in the special performance will be country stars Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley.

“Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,” says CMT President Brian Philips in a statement. “Over the weekend following his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor …read more