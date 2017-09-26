Couple tells loved ones they’re adopting four siblings in sweet video

Tammy Waltz(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — A North Carolina couple has captured the hearts of their family and friends after announcing that they’d be adopting four siblings.

“I didn’t want to do the typical, ‘Hey guys, we’re adopting’ Facebook announcement,” Tammy Waltz of Charlotte, North Carolina, told ABC News. “I wanted something I could always remember and I wanted something that my kids remembered.”

Waltz said she and her husband Drew fell in love with a group of brothers and sisters, three boys and one girl, after hosting them for the Christmas holiday and five weeks over the summer.

The couple acted as the kids’ …read more