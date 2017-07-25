Couple throws rescue cow a special first birthday party

Courtesy Sunnyside Stables(ROSEMOUNT, Minn.) — Minnie Moo the cow celebrated her first birthday surrounded by the humans who love her on Thursday after a rough start to her life.

Born prematurely and rejected by her mother, who was used in rodeos, Minnie Moo was also battling pneumonia when Lee Orr and his wife, Tracy, heard about her plight.

“We picked her up and brought her home and after about three days it wasn’t looking good at all,” Lee Orr told ABC News of how they came to rescue the cow.

The couple, who own Sunnyside Stables in Rosemount, Minnesota, immediately took Minnie Moo