Couple who met at a camp for kids with cancer marry many years later

Courtesy Caylee Renick(NEW YORK) — When any couple gets married, there’s a certain element of unknown about the future.

For Caylee and Joey Renick, that uncertainty is magnified. The 23-year-olds met when they were 10 at a camp for kids with cancer and their siblings called Camp His Kids.

Joey, who was diagnosed at 3 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), is in remission from ALL and is currently recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

Caylee’s sister, Taylor, also had cancer.

“If we let Joey being sick get in the way of getting married I wouldn’t have the life I have now,” Caylee told ABC …read more