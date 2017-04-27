Cover Me: New book of Bruce Springsteen photos coming in November

Simon & SchusterBruce Springsteen’s longtime photographer is preparing a new book of snapshots.

In November, Frank Stefanko will release Bruce Springsteen: Further Up the Road, chronicling forty years of his Boss-related shots. According to Rolling Stone, many of the photos in the new book are previously unreleased, and many are from two photo shoots with Springsteen: one in 2004 and another from this year.

Stefanko shot the cover photos for two Springsteen albums: Darkness on the Edge of Town and The River. He also took the cover shot for Bruce’s recent autobiography, Born to Run.

