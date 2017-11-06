“Croon” Dance: Van Morrison releasing album of jazz standards next month

Legacy RecordingHow’s this for prolific?: Van Morrison has announced plans to release a new studio album called Versatile on December 1, just over two months after his most recent record, Roll with the Punches, arrived in stores. The upcoming album features 16 tracks, including a selection of Morrison’s favorite vocal jazz standards alongside six new original compositions.

Among the cover songs on the album are tunes popularized by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, The Righteous Brothers and Chet Baker, including “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” “I Get a Kick Out of …read more