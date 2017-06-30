CrossFit teammates carry woman with rare disease across Spartan Race finish line

Courtesy Joan Gambill(NEW YORK) — When Tiffany Gambill was diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition at age 15, a doctor told her she would need to use a wheelchair within five years and not to do anything too physical in the meantime.

This month, Gambill, now 27, crossed the finish line of a nearly 5-mile Spartan Race, having crossed over fire, scaled walls and crawled under wire and through water with the help of five teammates.

“She was smiling the whole time,” Gambill’s mother, Joan Gambill, told ABC News of the race. “She was ecstatic, especially jumping over the fire pit at the …read more