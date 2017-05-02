Cruise Ship Troopers: Yes’ 2018 Cruise to the Edge to feature Steve Hackett, Carl Palmer & more

Courtesy of On the BlueAfter being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month, Yes has now revealed details of its fifth annual Cruise to the Edge fan cruise.

The five-night Caribbean voyage is scheduled for February 3-8, 2018, and joining the prog-rock legends will be ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and Marillion, among many other acts.

The cruise will leave from Tampa, Florida, and visit Belize City, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, before returning to port. Other artists slated to perform during the seagoing music fest include