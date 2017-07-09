Cruz on GOP health reform: ‘I believe we can get it done’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed optimism that Senate Republicans would reach consensus on a health care bill, saying he believes they can “get it done.”

The Texas senator opposes the GOP Senate leadership’s current health care bill and recently put forward a proposed amendment for insurance companies to offer potentially cheaper plans in the individual insurance market that may not cover all of the so-called “essential” benefits now required under the Affordable Care Act, such as coverage for maternity care and mental health services.

