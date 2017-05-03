Cryptic message on Robert Plant website fuels new Led Zeppelin reunion speculation

Credit: Ed MilesAn enigmatic new post on Robert Plant‘s official website has reignited speculation about a possible Led Zeppelin reunion.

If you visit RobertPlant.com you’ll see a message that reads, simply, “Any time now…” with white lettering on a black background. No other information’s currently accessible at the site.

It must be noted that Plant has been working on a new album with his current group, The Sensational Space Shifters, and it seems more likely that the message is teasing impending news about that project.

In recent years, Plant frequently has insisted that he has …read more