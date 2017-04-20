Cuba Gooding Sr., lead singer of The Main Ingredient and father of Cuba Gooding Jr., dead at 72

Chris McKay/WireImageCuba Gooding Sr., father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and lead singer of ’70s soul trio The Main Ingredient, has died at 72.

Gooding Sr. was found dead in a car in Woodland Hills, California, on Thursday afternoon, officials said. He would have turned 73 next week. Police are investigating the cause of death, but say there was no sign of any shooting at the scene.

Gooding Sr. was not The Main Ingredient’s original lead singer, but joined the band after its frontman died unexpectedly. He and the group found immediate success with the …read more