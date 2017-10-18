Culture Club releasing new concert video and album documenting December 2016 show in London

Rock Fuel MediaCulture Club brought its 2016 world tour to a close last December with a special hometown concert at London’s Wembley Arena, and the event has been captured for a home video and album that will be released December 8.

Live at Wembley: World Tour 2016 will be available as a DVD/Blu-ray/CD package, a DVD/CD set, and a limited-edition two-LP colored-vinyl collection.

The concert featured frontman Boy George and company delivering inspired renditions of Culture Club's biggest hits, including the chart-topping "Karma Chameleon." Also at the show, the band played a cover of