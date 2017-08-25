Cyndi Lauper recalls winning at the first MTV Video Music Awards: “We were [up] against the titans!”

Cyndi Lauper at 1984 VMAs (Debra Trebitz/Corbis/VCG via Getty Image)The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday night, and they’ll actually have something in common with the very first VMAs, way back in 1984. Just as he did on the ’84 telecast, Rod Stewart will be performing.

In ’84, Stewart sang his hit “Infatuation” at the VMA ceremony. On Sunday night, he’ll sing a remake of his 1979 hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” with contemporary dance-rock band DNCE. Cyndi Lauper, who just wrapped up a tour with Rod, also was at the first-ever MTV …read more