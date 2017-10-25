Cyndi Lauper releases new song, “Hope,” in conjunction with psoriasis-awareness campaign

Credit: Chapman BaehlerCyndi Lauper has released a new song called “Hope” in conjunction with the See Me campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about the auto-immune disease psoriasis. Lauper, who suffers from psoriasis, has recorded the tune in collaboration with the Novartis pharmaceutical company in honor of World Psoriasis Day, taking place this Sunday, October 29.

"Hope" is an uplifting, synth-driven tune that's inspired by psoriasis sufferers whom Lauper knows, and by her own experiences with the disease.


