Cyndi Lauper writing music for Broadway adaptation of ’80s movie “Working Girl”

Gavin BondBroadway has been good to Cyndi Lauper. After winning a Tony in 2013 for Best Original Score for her work on Kinky Boots, Cyndi is now working on the music for a Broadway adaptation of the 1988 Melanie Griffith movie Working Girl.

“I’m really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl,” Cyndi said in a statement. “I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ‘80s is something I know a lot about. Women are still fighting …read more


