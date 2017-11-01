Cyndi Lauper’s 2017 Home for the Holidays benefit concert to feature Jackson Browne, Dr. John

Courtesy of True Colors FundRock & Roll Hall of Famers Jackson Browne and Dr. John are among the artists who will perform at Cyndi Lauper‘s seventh annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert, December 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The event supports Lauper’s True Colors Fund charity, which aims to raise awareness about youth homelessness in the LGBT community.

The lineup also includes Ani DiFranco, Peaches, Sandra Bernhard, Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace, and comics Bridget Everett and Judy Gold, among others. Lauper also will perform, while former Queer …read more