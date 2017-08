Da Ya Think I’m DNCE-y? Rod Stewart teams with dance-rock band to re-do his 1979 #1 hit

Republic RecordsRod Stewart has joined forces with the contemporary dance-rock act DNCE to record a “re-imagined” version of his 1979 disco smash “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

The track is due out on Friday, August 25, and Stewart and DNCE also will perform the tune together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday night.

The original track — with its “only in the ’70s” lyrics “If you want my body/ and you think I’m sexy/ come on Sugar, let me know” — topped the Billboard Hot 100 …read more