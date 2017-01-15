Dad Escorts Three-Year-Old Daughter on Date Night to Show Her ‘How She Deserves to Be Treated’

Courtesy Caitlin Fladager(NEW YORK) — A Canadian dad has decided to take his 3-year-old daughter out on monthly dates so she knows how she should be treated.

It all started last week when Noah Slomski, a father of two from Vancouver, British Columbia, wanted to take daughter Arianna out for cake and ice cream at Afterthoughts Dessert Restaurant.

Slomski’s wife of nearly three years, Caitlin Fladager, wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that her husband even helped “pick out a dress for her to wear, got a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her and made her …read more