Dad posts empowering selfies with son who was born with heart defect to raise awareness

Robert Selby(FALLOT, Va.) — One Virginia dad has a touching tradition with his son, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

When Robert Selby became a first-time dad in October 2013 he told ABC News he wasn’t prepared when they diagnosed his son Chase with Tetralogy of Fallot, or a congenital heart defect, the same day he was set to go home.

Tetralogy of Fallot is a very rare heart defect, affecting 5 out of every 10,000 babies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s also the same defect late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s son was diagnosed …read more