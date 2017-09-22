Dad pushes empty stroller through marathon to honor stillborn son

ABC News(QUEENSLAND, Australia) — As if running a marathon weren’t enough of a feat, one dad pushed a stroller the entire way.

For Troy Austin, an Australian man who is an Ironman competitor and triathlete as well as a marathon runner, the exertion of pushing the stroller wasn’t so much physical as emotional. Because the stroller he pushed was empty.

Austin ran the Sunshine Coast Marathon with the empty stroller last month in honor of his late son, T.G. The boy was stillborn in 2016 at 27 weeks, three days after his parents had learned through a sonogram that he had no …read more


