Dad takes daughter and best friend to father-daughter dance for touching reason

Courtesy Russ Saputo(NEW YORK) — An Indiana dad brought his little girl and a second special date to an annual father-daughter dance to ensure no one would be left out.

Russ Saputo took both his daughter, Angelina, 10, and her best friend Ellcy Miller, 9, to the event at Trinity Lutheran School in Elkhart last month. Ellcy’s dad died in 2016.

“I said [to Angelina], ‘I know it’s your night, but what do you think about sharing and we can double date?'” Saputo said. “It was an easy choice for me. Whatever makes these little girls smile is what I’ll do. Ellcy …read more