Dad-to-be catches 28-pound catfish to reveal baby’s sex

Creatas Images/Thinkstock(MANNFORD, Okla.) — One Oklahoma couple learned the sex of their baby through a new twist on a Southern tradition — catching a catfish by hand.

“It is definitely out of the box, to say the least,” mom-to-be Shelby Moore, of Mannford, told ABC News of their catfish-noodling reveal party.

Her husband, Colt Moore, caught a 28-pound catfish to which a friend had attached a pink tag for the parents to learn their baby’s sex.

“I was really excited it was a girl! I’ve always wanted one!,” Colt Moore, 26, wrote to ABC News. “I’m looking forward to having her in my …read more