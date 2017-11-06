Dallas news anchor’s inspiring response after online body-shaming: ‘This is the way that I was born’

@DemetriaObilor/Twitter(DALLAS) — Demetria Obilor, a local traffic anchor with ABC affiliate WFAA-TV in Dallas, is making headlines for her inspiring response after a woman body-shamed her on social media.

“I’m waking up from my Friday nap to some controversy, but a whole lot of love,” Obilor, who began working at the station earlier this month, said in a video she posted to Twitter. “The controversy is coming from people who aren’t too happy with the way that I look on television saying, ‘Oh, her body is too big for that dress. It’s too curvy.’ Or, ‘Her hair, it’s unprofessional, …read more