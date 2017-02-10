Dance Moves for Women Scientifically Proven to Be Sexy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you are hoping to use your moves on the dance floor to find a potential partner, then you may want to read a new study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports that outlines what dance moves are perceived as the most attractive in women.

“Dance is a universal human behavior that is observed particularly in courtship contexts, and that provides information that could be useful to potential partners,” researchers at the University of Northumbria in the United Kingdom stated in the abstract to their study.

The scientists concluded that there were three key moves that make up …read more