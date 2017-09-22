Daryl Hall & John Oates pledge ticket proceeds to American Red Cross for hurricane relief

Stuart M BergDaryl Hall & John Oates are doing their part for hurricane relief.

Tonight in Cedar Park, Texas, the duo will start a run of shows in the American South. Since some of those cities in this particular run of dates were devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the duo will be donating a portion of ticket sales to the Red Cross.

"I know everyone has been experiencing hard times, bad luck and a lot of sadness. We'll try and do our share to help and also give some soulful cheer at the shows,"


