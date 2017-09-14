Daryl Hall says he and John Oates “don’t have anything to say together creatively”

Mick Rock/Wolfson EntertainmentWhile Daryl Hall and John Oates still tour together — in fact, they’re on tour now — the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers haven’t made a studio album together since 2006. When asked in a recent interview with the San Jose Mercury News why that is, Hall had a shockingly blunt answer.

“Because we don’t have anything to say together creatively. How’s that?” Daryl responded.

"Because we don't have anything to say together creatively. How's that?"

"We exist for what we did together in the past," he explained. "But as one grows up, one becomes more individualistic in one's life. When you