Daughter surprises mother with pregnancy announcement disguised as birthday cake

Hillary Hinrichs(ST. LOUIS) — A St. Louis woman surprised her mother with the best birthday president ever: a delicious cake and the news she was going to be a grandma.

Terry Overfelt’s daughter, Hillary Hinrichs, shocked the entire family by announcing her pregnancy in a message written on her mother’s birthday cake: “Happy birthday, ya stupid lookin’ grandma,” which she said is a joke within their family.

It took Overfelt a few seconds to process what the cake said while her entire family continued to sing “Happy Birthday,” but once she read the word “grandma,” she lost it.

Hinrichs was 10 weeks pregnant …read more