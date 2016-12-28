Dave Davies, Graham Nash Among Music Stars Who Will Appear in New TV Series, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Inventions”

RG Wilson; Amy GranthamA variety of rock stars will appear in a new six-part Smithsonian Channel series called Rock ‘n’ Roll Inventions that will premiere January 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. BroadwayWorld.com reports that among the well-known music artists that will be featured in the various episodes are The KinksDave Davies, Graham Nash, Police guitarist Andy Summers and ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

The premiere installment of the show is titled “This Damn Music,” and takes a look at the history of the various equipment designed to play and store recorded music, including wind-up gramophones, 78-rpm …read more


