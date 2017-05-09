Dave Davies says “the door is ajar” for possible musical reunion with brother Ray

Al Pereira; Alex LakeKinks fans will be happy to know that not too long ago, the band’s sibling co-founders, Dave and Ray Davies, reunited to work on some new material. However, Dave tells ABC Radio that the new music was put on hold when he and Ray started focusing on their latest respective solo albums, Open Road and Americana.

“We got together in January [of 2016,] and we put some demos together. New stuff,” Dave reveals. “I wrote a bit, he wrote a bit, and we sort of had a look at ’em backwards and …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462