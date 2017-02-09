David Bowie and Prince Ranked Among the Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2016

Jimmy King; BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty ImagesTwo music superstars who sadly passed away last year, David Bowie and Prince, are among the top 10 global recording artists of 2016, according to the Intentional Federation of the Phonographic Industry, or IFPI.

This list is compiled based on the popularity of an artist’s music across physical formats, downloads and streams. Bowie, who died of cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016 two days after releasing his final album, Blackstar, arrives at #2 on the tally. Prince, who passed away in April at age 57 from a painkiller overdose, …read more