David Bowie Competing for Multiple Honors at This Sunday’s Grammys; Dylan, Streisand Also Among Nominees

Credit: Jimmy KingThe 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, and among the artists who will compete for multiple honors at the ceremony is the late David Bowie.

The influential rocker’s final studio album, Blackstar, has been nominated for the Best Alternative Album, while the title track garnered Bowie nods the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories. Blackstar is also nominated in the Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories.

Among the other veteran artists competing for Grammy trophies this year are Bob Dylan and Barbra Streisand, whose respective albums Fallen …read more