David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince to Be Featured on ABC “20/20” Episode Focusing on Stars Who Died in 2016

Jimmy King; James GladerThe latest episode of ABC’s 20/20 will focus on the many legendary entertainers, sports stars and politicians who passed away in 2016, including such music greats as David Bowie, Eagles singer/guitarist Glenn Frey and Prince. The show will air Friday, December 23, at 10:01 p.m. ET.

The profiles will include reporting by various correspondents, as well as interviews with a number of celebrities with connections to some of the notables who died during the past year.

Other late celebrities that will be saluted during the 20/20 episode include singer/songwriters Leonard Cohen and Merle Haggard; …read more