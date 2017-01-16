David Bowie Receives Two Posthumous Brit Awards Nominations

Credit: Jimmy KingDavid Bowie, who recently was nominated for five Grammy Awards, is now in the running for even more posthumous honors: the late rock legend has received two nods for the 2017 Brit Awards.

Bowie has been nominated for the British Male Solo Artist honor, while his 2016 studio effort, Blackstar, will vie for the British Album of the Year prize.

Another influential artist who died this past year, Canadian singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, also received a Brit Award nomination, in the International Male Solo Artist category.

You can check out the full list of nominees at Brits.co.uk. The …read more