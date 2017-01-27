David Bowie to Be Honored with Series of UK Stamps

Courtesy of The Royal MailThe U.K.’s postal agency is paying tribute to the late David Bowie with a new series of commemorative stamps that will be available starting March 14.

The Royal Mail will issue 10 Bowie-themed postage stamps, with six featuring the cover art of the influential singer’s albums and four showing him performing on tour during different periods of his career.

The album covers appearing on the stamps will be 1971’s Hunky Dory, 1973’s Aladdin Sane, 1977’s “Heroes”, 1983’s Let’s Dance, 1997’s Earthling and Bowie’s final studio effort, 2016’s Blackstar. The four tour-themed stamps …read more