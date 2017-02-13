David Bowie Wins Five Grammys, Technical Problems Mar Metallica’s Performance

Monty Brinton/CBSSunday night’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards was a great night for David Bowie, even though he sadly wasn’t around to appreciate it.

The late rock icon won five Grammys overall, sweeping every category in which he was nominated, including Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for Blackstar and its title track. They were the first Grammys that Bowie had ever won for his music: his only previous award, other than a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, was for Best Short Form Video, for 1985’s Jazzin’ for Blue Jean.

