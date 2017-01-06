David Bowie’s Son Hoping Someone Will Adopt Homeless Dog Named After His Dad

Jimmy King; Courtesy of Dogs Trust BridgendDavid Bowie‘s son, film director Duncan Jones, has taken to Twitter to help promote the adoption of a dog named after his late dad. According to Wales Online, the pooch was named Bowie because, like the rock legend, he has one brown eye and one blue eye.

Staff at the Dogs Trust re-homing center in Bridgend, U.K., where Bowie has been housed since November, claim that people haven't been interested in adopting him because of his unusual eyes. Jones posted a link to the Wales Online article