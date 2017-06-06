David Bowie’s widow, Iman, pays tribute to her late husband on their 25th wedding anniversary

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImageToday would have been the 25th wedding anniversary of David Bowie and his wife, supermodel Iman. To mark the occasion, Iman has posted a touching tribute to her late husband on her social media sites — a black-and-white photo of Bowie holding an umbrella while gently kissing her forehead.”

Along with the image, which was taken by Bruce Weber, is a note that reads, “I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again.”

Iman has posted a number of online tributes declaring her enduring love for the rock icon since his death …read more