David Byrne curating special NYC variety show celebrating new edition of his book “How Music Works”

Credit: Catalina KulczarFormer Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is curating a special event June 1 in honor of the recently published updated edition of his 2012 book How Music Works. The How Music Works Variety Show, at New York City’s Town Hall, will feature various music acts handpicked by Byrne, as well as magic, theater, dance, science and comedy performances.

In How Music Works, Byrne delves into the external influences that affect the creation of music, as well as how we listen to it. The latest edition of the book, which was …read more


