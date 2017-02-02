David Cassidy Planning Semi-Retirement

David Livingston/Getty ImagesDavid Cassidy is planning to slow his roll.

In a message posted on his website, the former Partridge Family star and teen idol says he’s winding down his career and plans to “work less and less,” citing the dual effects of travel and arthritis as the reasons behind his decision.

The 66-year-old singer, who lives in South Florida, says his February 18 and 19 concerts in Southern California “will be the last two shows that I ever do on the West Coast of the USA.”

