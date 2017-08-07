David Crosby announces release date for new solo album, “Sky Trails”; says record is “hard to categorize”

BMGDavid Crosby has unveiled the official release date for Sky Trails, his second new solo album in less than a year, which hits stores on September 29. Following his sparse, acoustic 2016 album Lighthouse, Sky Trails features more electric instrumentation while incorporating influences including jazz, folk and rock.

Speaking with ABC Radio about the sound and themes of new songs, Crosby says, “It’s hard to categorize them into one bag. They’re all over the map.”

The folk-rock legend wrote or co-wrote eight of the 10 tracks on the album, which includes four songs co-written …read more