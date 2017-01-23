David Crosby Debuts New Protest Song, “Capitol,” Online

Credit: Henry DiltzDavid Crosby‘s latest solo album, Lighthouse, was released in October, but fans can already get a taste of the folk-rock legend’s next record by checking out his new protest song “Capitol” at his son James Raymond‘s SoundCloud page. In a post on his Twitter feed, Crosby explains that the tune is about “our shameful U.S. Congress.”

The 75-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer says the song will appear on his forthcoming album, which tentatively is called Sky Trails and is due out in the spring. Crosby co-wrote “Capitol” with …read more