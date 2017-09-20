David Crosby enjoys working with son on new album, “Sky Trails”

Django CrosbyDavid Crosby didn’t have to look far for assistance on his new album, Sky Trails.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee tells USA Today he collaborated with his son, James Raymond, on a complex track titled “Curved Air.” The song features a flamenco guitar intro that Raymond actually composed on keyboards.

Crosby marvels, “I don’t know how he did it. I am completely flummoxed by it. When I heard it I said, ‘Who did you get to play the guitar?’ And he said, ‘Me.’ I said, ‘Oh, come on. You can’t possibly have played …read more