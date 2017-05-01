David Crosby excited about touring with old CPR band mates, late-career surge of creativity

Credit: Henry DiltzAs David Crosby prepares to release his second solo album in less than a year, the folk-rock legend is on the road giving fans a preview of the record, titled Sky Trails, as well as playing songs from all parts of his long career. Accompanying Crosby on the trek is an almost completely different group than the one featured on his tour in support of last year’s Lighthouse album.

"The Lighthouse Band is an acoustic band. This band is definitely electric," David tells ABC Radio. "And it's pretty damned exciting." The current group