David Crosby humorously spars with Chance the Rapper in new Twitter ad

Henry Diltz; ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaDavid Crosby squabbles Chance the Rapper in a new ad for Twitter that features the hip-hop star asking fans for song requests prior to a performance. In the commercial, the folk-rock legend tweets a message to Chance that reads, “How about any song with real instruments?” — a cheeky nod to a note Crosby wrote on Twitter in 2015, stating, “Rap isn’t music.”

Toward the end of the ad, Crosby tells Chance, “I could up your game,” causing both the rocker and the rapper to …read more


