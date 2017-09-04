David Crosby, Nile Rodgers and others pay tribute to Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

Credit: Danny ClinchFollowing founding Steely Dan guitarist Walter Becker‘s death Sunday at age 67 of as-yet-unannounced causes, a variety of well-known musicians have taken to their social media sites to pay tribute to the influential jazz-rock musician.

David Crosby didn’t post a specific homage to Becker, but he retweeted the heartfelt tribute that Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen penned to his late musical partner. Crosby also wrote on his Twitter feed that Steely Dan is his “favorite band,” and that he wished he’d been friends with Becker.

Nile Rodgers, meanwhile, tweeted …read more


