David Crosby says he doubts CSN will get back together, but feels differently about CSNY

Credit: Henry DiltzIt’s been about a year and a half since Crosby, Stills & Nash last performed together, thanks to a nasty rift between David Crosby and Graham Nash. Looking forward, Crosby tells ABC Radio that a CSN reunion is “probably not gonna happen,” while revealing that he would consider playing with his former band mates if one of their other famous collaborators agrees to take part, too.

“It could happen for [Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young],” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer maintains. “Neil [Young] could make it happen…If Neil wants to do it, …read more