David Crosby says he’s “thrilled” to support Record Store Day by releasing special vinyl EP

Credit: Henry DiltzDavid Crosby is among the many artists contributing limited-edition vinyl discs to the 2017 edition of the Record Store Day campaign, which takes place this Saturday, April 22. The folk-rock legend’s offering is a four-song EP titled David Crosby and the Lighthouse Band, which was recorded live in December during a Philadelphia radio appearance while he was on tour supporting his 2016 solo album, Lighthouse.

Crosby tells ABC Radio, “We recorded four of the things that The Lighthouse Band liked best.” They were a rendition of the Crosby, Stills & …read more