David Crosby’s eclectic new album, “Sky Trails,” hits stores today

BMGDavid Crosby‘s latest solo album, Sky Trails, sails into stores today, less than a year after his previous record, Lighthouse, was released. Crosby tells ABC Radio that the new album is a more diverse-sounding collection of tunes than Lighthouse, which was a stripped-down acoustic-driven effort.

“[A]ll the songs [on Sky Trails] are completely different and they go in all kinds of directions,” the folk-rock legend explains. “So it’s hard to make a group categorization of the record…and say it’s kind of like reflective or it’s very aggressive. It’s all of those things in …read more