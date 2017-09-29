David Crosby’s eclectic new album, “Sky Trails,” hits stores today

BMGDavid Crosby‘s latest solo album, Sky Trails, sails into stores today, less than a year after his previous record, Lighthouse, was released. Crosby tells ABC Radio that the new album is a more diverse-sounding collection of tunes than Lighthouse, which was a stripped-down acoustic-driven effort.

“[A]ll the songs [on Sky Trails] are completely different and they go in all kinds of directions,” the folk-rock legend explains. “So it’s hard to make a group categorization of the record…and say it’s kind of like reflective or it’s very aggressive. It’s all of those things in …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462