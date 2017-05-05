David Crosby’s sold-out show in Colorado this Sunday to be streamed live on pay-per-view website

Credit: Henry DiltzDavid Crosby‘s concert this Sunday, May 7, at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, is sold out, but if you don’t have a ticket, you’ll still be able to enjoy the show thanks to nugs.tv. The website is offering a pay-per-view live stream of the event, which begins at 8 p.m. local time.

A high-def stream of the concert costs $19.99, while a standard-definition viewing is priced at $14.99. The show also will be viewable on demand at the site for a limited time.

