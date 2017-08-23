David Gilmour reflects on 2016 Pompeii concerts in documentary clip from upcoming live DVD

Columbia RecordsDavid Gilmour‘s new concert film Live at Pompeii, documenting his historic July 2016 performances at Pompeii, Italy, will be released as a home video in multiple configurations on September 29. To promote the release, the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist has posted a new video clip of him discussing the shows on his official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, the film features highlights from two solo concerts he played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii Amphitheatre, 45 years after his old band performed at the site for the classic 1972 …read more